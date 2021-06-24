Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,936,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450,688 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.61% of Vistra worth $51,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Vistra by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its position in Vistra by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vistra by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Vistra by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 126,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VST opened at $17.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.87. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $127,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,096.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

