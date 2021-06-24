Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,071,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,902 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.70% of TCF Financial worth $49,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 560,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,761,000 after purchasing an additional 364,504 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $4,135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TCF Financial by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,953,000 after buying an additional 717,078 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,346,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in TCF Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCF opened at $45.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. TCF Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $50.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $513.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $184,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas C. Shafer sold 66,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $3,091,289.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,260,460.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.