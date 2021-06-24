Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,576 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.91% of Compass Minerals International worth $40,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,877,000 after purchasing an additional 153,501 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,028,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,241,000 after purchasing an additional 283,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,073,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,288,000 after purchasing an additional 132,766 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,053,000 after purchasing an additional 38,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 577,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMP opened at $59.40 on Thursday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.32 and a 52-week high of $71.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 207.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

In related news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

