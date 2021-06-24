Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,107,058 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.42% of Cryoport worth $57,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,635,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Cryoport by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,303 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $600,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,912.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 737,851 shares of company stock worth $44,252,546 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CYRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

Shares of CYRX opened at $65.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 11.08. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.41 and a 12 month high of $84.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

