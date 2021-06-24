Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 355,755 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60,106 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.30% of Zendesk worth $47,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 498,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,837,000 after buying an additional 21,447 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 6.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at about $6,342,000. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 25.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,364,000 after acquiring an additional 284,513 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $6,574,668.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,519,005.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.28, for a total value of $200,245.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,865.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,508 shares of company stock worth $28,154,404. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

Zendesk stock opened at $146.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.