Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,183,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,050 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.08% of Methode Electronics worth $49,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MEI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.27. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

