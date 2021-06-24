Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $48.46 Million Stock Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 608,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,627 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.92% of Malibu Boats worth $48,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

MBUU has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $74.56 on Thursday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.49.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

