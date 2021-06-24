Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $49.88 Million Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,344,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,885 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.78% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $49,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 303,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 90,820 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 15.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,800,000 after buying an additional 284,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $6,549,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $815,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGY opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 2.61. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $207.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.83 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

