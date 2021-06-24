Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $51.35 Million Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,150 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.12% of Thomson Reuters worth $51,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,319,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,292,000 after acquiring an additional 154,086 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the period. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $97.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.66. The company has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $66.03 and a 1 year high of $99.42.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.90.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.