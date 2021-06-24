Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $52.91 Million Stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,233,342 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 126,764 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 4.79% of Zumiez worth $52,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Zumiez by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Zumiez by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,636 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 17,217 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Zumiez by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 144,086 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

In other news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $344,653.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,327.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $112,177.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,838.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 215,276 shares of company stock worth $10,109,216 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $46.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.48. Zumiez Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $50.06.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $279.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

