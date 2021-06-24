Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $56.44 Million Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,040 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.26% of Rayonier worth $56,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rayonier news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $7,604,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,990,703.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $133,992.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,437.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,670 shares of company stock worth $8,165,384 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE RYN opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 230.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.62. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 432.00%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

