Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $57.47 Million Stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,891,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,229,789 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.75% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $57,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,486,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $111,756,000 after buying an additional 5,180,506 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,333,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,682,000 after buying an additional 1,698,152 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter valued at about $8,972,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 12.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,261,230 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,898,000 after acquiring an additional 903,826 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,472,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,980,000 after acquiring an additional 874,620 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 159.27%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

