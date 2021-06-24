Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $58.52 Million Position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465,187 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,171 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.81% of Proofpoint worth $58,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 3.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 69,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 224.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 29,491 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 23.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 871,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,664,000 after buying an additional 163,523 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Proofpoint by 19.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 91,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 14,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Proofpoint by 2.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

PFPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.27.

Proofpoint stock opened at $173.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.93 and a beta of 1.23. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $174.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total value of $649,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,869,505.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $324,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

