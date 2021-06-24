Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,417,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 183,955 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.15% of South Jersey Industries worth $54,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 52.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $63,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,779 shares in the company, valued at $618,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.03.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.25 million. Analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.02%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

