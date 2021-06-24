Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $47.98 Million in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,379,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,975,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.83% of Shoals Technologies Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $410,317,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $166,375,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $58,633,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $34,616,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $14,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a PE ratio of 104.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.98. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

