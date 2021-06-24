Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $48.72 Million in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,405,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,721,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.24% of Atotech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,404,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,435,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,050,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $958,000. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATC opened at $26.13 on Thursday. Atotech Limited has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.27.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.61 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Atotech Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

