Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,144 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.72% of Visteon worth $58,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Visteon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,595,000 after buying an additional 108,914 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,761,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,660,000 after purchasing an additional 78,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 696,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,951,000 after purchasing an additional 27,761 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,006,000 after purchasing an additional 33,788 shares during the period.

Get Visteon alerts:

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $647,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

VC opened at $120.49 on Thursday. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $63.67 and a 12-month high of $147.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.82. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -573.76 and a beta of 2.04.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.65 million. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.