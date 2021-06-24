Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.10% of KLA worth $48,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 29.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of KLA by 30.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,448,000 after buying an additional 42,004 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of KLA by 26.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of KLA by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

KLAC stock opened at $310.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $171.31 and a twelve month high of $359.69. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $315.44.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.