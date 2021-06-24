Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 17,207 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,494,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.29% of Warner Music Group worth $51,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,578,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,265,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,381 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,624,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at $21,631,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,349,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,242,000 after purchasing an additional 598,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $34.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.41. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.85%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

