Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 2,030,232 Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,030,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,030,232 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 5.37% of WisdomTree Investments worth $50,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 18,846 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 13.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 104,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,637,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,760,000 after buying an additional 412,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.01.

WETF opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.48 million, a PE ratio of -56.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.82. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.65.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

