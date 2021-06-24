Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 424,227 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 2,858.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,227 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.72% of Polaris worth $58,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris by 445.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PII stock opened at $130.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 2.02. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.82.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

