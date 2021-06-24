Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases New Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,360,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,004,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.75% of JetBlue Airways as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 498.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 79.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $17.32 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The company had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on JBLU. TheStreet raised JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

In related news, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $107,422.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,886.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $200,274.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,001 shares of company stock worth $525,473. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

