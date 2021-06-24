Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,096,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 46,387 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.17% of Delta Air Lines worth $52,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,620,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,809,000 after buying an additional 231,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,847 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.6% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,994 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,082,000 after purchasing an additional 574,666 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,787,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,089,000 after purchasing an additional 39,043 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DAL opened at $45.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $52.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DAL shares. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

