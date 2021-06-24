Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 160,251 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.41% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $59,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEIS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley acquired 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $107.49 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $125.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.19. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.43.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

