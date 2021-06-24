Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 102,875 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,078,518 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 102,875 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.94% of Brookline Bancorp worth $46,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRKL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $9,562,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 25.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after acquiring an additional 330,964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 193,068 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $2,038,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 116,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $15.28 on Thursday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

