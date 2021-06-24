Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 12,579 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,967 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,579 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.49% of Bank of Hawaii worth $53,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $520,595.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,590.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,957,226.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,666 shares of company stock worth $1,442,976 in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $84.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $99.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.88.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.