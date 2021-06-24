Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 30,226 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,443,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 30,226 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 4.65% of Encore Capital Group worth $58,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $47.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.85. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.61. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $49.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $416.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.63 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 19.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $45,639.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,047.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ECPG shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

