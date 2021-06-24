Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 352,891 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,730,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,891 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.37% of Elanco Animal Health worth $50,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ELAN. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 600.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.24, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $36.53.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.