Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 40,653 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,653 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.28% of Generac worth $57,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 623.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 772.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 66.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac stock opened at $406.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.63 and a 1-year high of $407.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.16 million. As a group, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.64.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,890 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,590. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.