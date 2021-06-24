Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stake in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,549,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635,036 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.59% of McAfee worth $57,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCFE. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in McAfee by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in McAfee by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McAfee during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 30.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.79.

MCFE opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion and a PE ratio of 21.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57. McAfee Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $29.36.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

