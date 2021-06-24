Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,669,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,518 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.87% of TriMas worth $50,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in TriMas by 0.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,356,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,784,000 after buying an additional 19,760 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in TriMas by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in TriMas by 234.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 86,237 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in TriMas by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

TRS stock opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. TriMas Co. has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.02.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.80 million. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Greene sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $209,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,962.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,819 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

