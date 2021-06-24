MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 978,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 158,693 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.32% of MasTec worth $91,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 84.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 24.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 17.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 18.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $142,339.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTZ shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.45.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $103.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.32. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.80.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.27%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

