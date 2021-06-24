Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Position Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 144.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,952 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,127 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Matador Resources worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 23.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,278 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 765,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,952,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 594,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,948,000 after buying an additional 182,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $424,347,000 after buying an additional 640,805 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.37.

Matador Resources stock opened at $36.05 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 4.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.