Matrix AI Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.17 Million (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0316 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. Matrix AI Network has a total market cap of $6.77 million and $1.17 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Matrix AI Network alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.26 or 0.00386793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007214 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00011281 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Profile

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matrix AI Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Matrix AI Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matrix AI Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.