Maxcoin (MAX) Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $333,604.65 and $52.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,874.77 or 0.99266229 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00029510 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007933 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.74 or 0.00315731 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.67 or 0.00382923 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.26 or 0.00715789 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00059312 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

