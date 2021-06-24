McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 1st. Analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $86.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.