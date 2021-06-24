McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,523 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,513 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 746.4% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.21.

MCD traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $234.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,210. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.88 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

