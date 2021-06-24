McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $48,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,616,206,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after buying an additional 714,829 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in McDonald’s by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after acquiring an additional 557,891 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 282.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $160,820,000 after acquiring an additional 529,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,647,571,000 after acquiring an additional 424,599 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $233.09. 42,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,925,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.27. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $178.88 and a twelve month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.21.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

