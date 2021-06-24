Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,866 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,572 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $52,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

MDT stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $125.50. 19,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,664,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,849 shares of company stock worth $4,795,406 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

