Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Reduced by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,403 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $125.49 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.44.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,406. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

