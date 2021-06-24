Megacoin (MEC) Trading Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 24th. In the last week, Megacoin has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $327,854.71 and approximately $19.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.00388215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00011316 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,546,864 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

