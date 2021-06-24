Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.30. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$13.30, with a volume of 3,058 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Melcor Developments from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.09. The company has a market cap of C$440.04 million and a PE ratio of -6.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.35.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$43.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.31%.

About Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

