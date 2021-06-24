Melon (MLN) Price Reaches $38.88 on Major Exchanges

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. In the last seven days, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One Melon coin can now be purchased for approximately $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on popular exchanges. Melon has a market capitalization of $57.42 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00054693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00020941 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $208.00 or 0.00602027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00039618 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon (MLN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 coins. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Melon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

