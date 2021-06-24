Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Melrose Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS MLSPF traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,689. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38. Melrose Industries has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $2.65.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

