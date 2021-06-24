Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Insider Victoria Jarman Purchases 15,000 Shares

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) insider Victoria Jarman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 158 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of £23,700 ($30,964.20).

LON MRO traded down GBX 3.45 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 154.65 ($2.02). The stock had a trading volume of 9,454,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,495,762. Melrose Industries PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 82.20 ($1.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 205.28 ($2.68). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 501.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.50. The stock has a market cap of £7.51 billion and a PE ratio of -14.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This is a boost from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Melrose Industries from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Melrose Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 215.11 ($2.81).

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

