Memetic / PepeCoin Trading Down 38.7% This Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $2,846.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 38.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.61 or 0.00379483 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003016 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00016499 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.21 or 0.00960586 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.