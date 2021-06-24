Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,354 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Merchants Bancorp worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. 22.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBIN stock opened at $41.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $45.67.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 48.06%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.24%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

