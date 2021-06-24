Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 681,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,822 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $52,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.34. The company had a trading volume of 245,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,016,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.84. The firm has a market cap of $193.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

