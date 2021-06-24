Meridian Network (LOCK) Price Reaches $0.0430

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. During the last week, Meridian Network has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One Meridian Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. Meridian Network has a market cap of $470,932.32 and approximately $86,823.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Meridian Network Coin Profile

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a coin. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

