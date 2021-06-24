Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,107 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.09% of Meritage Homes worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,186,000 after purchasing an additional 157,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 21,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $709,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $594,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,197.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,700 shares of company stock worth $2,246,975 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

MTH stock opened at $93.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $68.19 and a 1 year high of $120.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.70.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTH shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

